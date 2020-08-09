1/1
Vincent Michael Walcek
1989 - 2020
Walcek, Vincent Michael LATHAM Vincent Michael Walcek, 31 of Latham, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at his home in Latham. Born in Albany, on August 6, 1989, and named after his mother, he was the precious son of Chris and Michele Vincent Walcek. Vince earned a bachelor's degree from SUNY Cobleskill and an associate's degree from Schenectady County Community College. He was employed by Synovos Inc. in Selkirk. He had a special love of music and playing guitar. For Vince, the music spoke when the words were hard. In addition to his parents, Vince is survived by his loving sisters, Joy (Jason) Kaminski and Alina (Aaron) Satkoski. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother Cecile (Scott) D'Angelo; maternal grandfather John (Mary) Vincent; and paternal grandfather Emil Walcek. Vince had a special love of his nephews, Joshua Kaminski, Stevie Kaminski and Wesley Satkoski; and his niece, Mabel Satkoski. Vince is also survived by his beloved girlfriend Erica Beyer. He is also survived by his beloved birds and cat. He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Kathleen Walcek. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, August 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham with a celebration of his life at 6 p.m. To continue Vince's passion for music, the family is collecting donations to fund music lessons for children in foster care. Donations may be made in Vince's name by check payable to Northern Rivers mailed to Northern Rivers Family of Services, 60 Academy Road, Albany, NY 12208 or online at www.northernrivers.org/donate. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.






Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
AUG
12
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
