Lanzarotta, Vincent P. GUILDERLAND Vincent P. Lanzarotta recently departed on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Care Center in Guilderland. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Our Lady of Mercy for Vincent's care. Vincent was born on August 16, 1936, and was the son of the late Philip and Anna Gatto Lanzarotta of Albany. He enjoyed bowling at Schades Academy on Ontario Street, watching T.V., his cat Dribbles, listening to Connie Francis records and helping make and eat his mother's Christmas cuccidati cookies. Vincent was a veteran of the United States Army (an M.P.) serving from 1960 - 1962. He was employed by Peerless-Mohawk Liquors Distributors in Albany for thirty years, and was a member of the Upstate New York Bakery Drivers Union. He is survived by his brother Gus (Marcia) Lanzarotta; his best friend Ernie Nertz; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph Lanzarotta; and sisters, Antoinette (Toni) Lanzarotta, Mary Moran, and Rose Ritzler. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Saturday, November 30, from 2 - 4 p.m. A service will begin at 4 p.m. Interment will be at a later date in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 27, 2019