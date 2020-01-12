Panzarino, Vincent P. SARATOGA Vincent P. Panzarino, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on January 6, 2020. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 14, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, N.Y. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, January 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church Crescent, 86 Church Hill Rd, Waterford, N.Y. 12188. Interment to follow in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, N.Y. To leave a special message for the family online and for more life info on Vinny please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 12, 2020