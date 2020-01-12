Vincent P. Panzarino

Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY
12189
(518)-272-2824
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church Crescent
86 Church Hill Rd
Waterford, NY
View Map
Obituary
Panzarino, Vincent P. SARATOGA Vincent P. Panzarino, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on January 6, 2020. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 14, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, N.Y. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, January 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church Crescent, 86 Church Hill Rd, Waterford, N.Y. 12188. Interment to follow in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, N.Y. To leave a special message for the family online and for more life info on Vinny please visit NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 12, 2020
