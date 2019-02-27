Sheehan, Vincent P. Jr. RENSSELAER Vincent P. Sheehan Jr. entered eternal life on Friday, February 22, 2019. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Vincent and Kathryn (Marcoe) Sheehan. He leaves behind his sister, Joan M. Bishop; nephew John (Stefanie) Bishop and their children, Kiley and Jackson; niece, Kimberly (Greg) Butler and their children, Anthony and Nick along with Guiliana (Julie) Valenti; a host of cousins; and devoted friends, Joseph and Teresa Severance. He was predeceased by his niece Julie Bishop; and his dear friend Todd Mulrooney. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany, on Thursday, February 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a memorial service being conducted at 7 p.m. To leave a message for Vinny's family, please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com
