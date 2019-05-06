Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vincent Padula. View Sign Service Information Henry Delegge Funeral Home 1346 Chrisler Ave Schenectady , NY 12303 (518)-346-3562 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Christ our Light Catholic Church Loudonville , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Christ our Light Catholic Church Loudonville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Padula, Vincent COLONIE Vincent Padula, 87, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, May 3, 2019 surrounded by family. Born in Montemurro, Italy, Vince was the son of Giuseppina Balona and Francesco Padula. Vince moved to the United States at the age of 19 with his mother to live with his father who already had established a residence here. A true renaissance man, Vince will be remembered by all for his wonderful vegetable garden, amazing fruit trees, his homemade wine and his delicious homemade pizza. There is no one who could compete with his chocolate chip cookies and they will be missed by all. He was a jack of all trades whose specialty was masonry, gardening and cooking. Together with his brothers, they operated the Pizza Nook in Colonie for many years. He was a wonderful husband to his wife, Lena, who predeceased him; a great father to his sons, Vince (Jeanne) and Frank (Nancy) and daughter, Josie. In addition to his children, he is survived by grandchildren, Vincent (Kristin), Dominic, Joshua, Avery, and Caleb Padula; Shawn, Peter (Glorimar), Alexis Turner; Sarah (Bert) Huiest, Tom (Dulcie) and Rocco (Nicole) Semeraro. His great-grandchildren, Aria Padula, Alexander and Jacob Huiest, Kayden Turner, Gianna, Anthony, and Giovanni Semeraro. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Anthony Cannone and Dale Goodall; and sisters-in-law, Paulie Fleszar and Elsie Trimarchi. Vince also had a number of wonderful nieces and nephews. Vince's brothers, Antonio (Eleanora) and Louis (Marie), Tony (Isabella) and sister Carrie predeceased him. In addition, he was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Lena M. Padula; son-in-law, Geoff Turner; and grandchild, Andrew Padula; sisters-in law, Josie Goodall, Rosie Gaglioti and Lee Cannone; brothers-in-law, Sal Indelicato and his wife Joan, Bernard Fleszar, and Joseph Trimarchi. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m at Christ our Light Catholic Church, Loudonville. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Church. Those wishing to make donations in honor of Vincent can be made to the Community Hospice. For flowers and condolences you may visit







