Vincent W. Krzykowski Jr.

Service Information
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY
12143
(518)-756-8333
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY 12143
View Map
Krzykowski, Vincent W. Jr. SHARON SPRINGS Vincent W. Krzykowski Jr., 72, passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was the son of the late Vincent and Arlene Krzykowski. Vincent was a Marine Corps veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He retired from SUNY Cobleskill after many years of service with the SUNY system. Vince enjoyed motorcycles, fast cars, tractors, dogs and farming. He was a great improvisor and enjoyed fixing anything that needed fixing. He was a hero to his family and friends. Survivors include his son, Vincent W. (Briana) Krzykowski III; grandson, Caden Krzykowski; brothers, Kenneth, Edward, Keith, James, Dwayne and Robert; sister, Arlene and Natalie; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Vincent was predeceased by his brother, Raymond. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena on Thursday, January 9, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020
