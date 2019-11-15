Fracassi-Turpin, Vincenza "Vennie" ROTTERDAM Vincenza "Vennie" Fracassi-Turpin of Rotterdam, entered eternal life on November 12, 2019, after a long courageous fight with cancer while surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the Schenectady Church of Christ, 2042 Balltown Rd., Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Vennie's memory to the , 1 Penny Ln., Latham, NY, 12110 or Capital District Humane Association, P.O. Box 11330, Loudonville, NY, 12211 To leave a message or condolence for the family please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 15, 2019