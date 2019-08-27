Villeneuve, Vincenza L. ALBANY Vincenza L. Villeneuve, 82, died Saturday, August 24, 2019. Vincenza was born in Albany on July 30, 1937 to Nicholas and Lena Costantini. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years Louis V. Villeneuve. Vincenza is survived by Lynne (Jim) Kirchberger, Stephen (Julie) Villeneuve, and David (Sandy) Villeneuve. She was the proud grandmother of Jennifer (Scott) Severence, Holly (Matt) Hughes, Christopher Villeneuve, and Nicholas Villeneuve; and great-grandmother to Grant James Severence. A memorial service and entombment will be held on Wednesday, August 28 at 11a.m. at St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. The family requests that in lieu of flowers to please donate to the , 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205 or To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 27, 2019