Corraro, Vincenzo ALBANY Vincenzo Corraro, 30 of Albany, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born on March 14, 1990. He was the son of Fortunato and Carmela Corraro; proud father to his beloved daughter Mia Corraro; and brother of Gia Corraro and Emma Carangelo. Vincenzo attended Albany schools and graduated from Albany High School before attending the University at Albany. Vincenzo was known to have the biggest personality in the room. His smile was infectious and could light up the world. A giant kid at heart, Vinnie was the favorite of his nieces and nephews. He was known for playing soccer with them for hours, or creating a kickball game, or impromptu slip and slide for the kids out of a tarp. Vincenzo was extremely proud of the business he was building with his best friend Brian and excited for what the future would bring. He will be greatly missed by so many whose lives he had touched. Vincenzo is survived by his parents, Fortunato and Carmela of Albany; grandparents in Italy; his daughter Mia of Glenville; his sister Gia Corraro (Kiel) and niece Isabella of Albany; his sister Emma (Alex) Carangelo and nephew Tino of Utica. He and his family were especially thankful to Anna Maria LoGrippo for welcoming the family with open arms. He will also be missed by many close friends and extended family throughout the Albany area and Italy. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Social distancing and masks are required; and only 10 people at a time will be allowed into the funeral home. Please use the rear parking lot and entrance. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.LGFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.