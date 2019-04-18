Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Viola Eileen (Abrams) Petterson. View Sign

Petterson, Viola Eileen (Abrams) REXFORD Viola Eileen (Abrams) Petterson, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Coburg Village in Rexford on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Born on August 5, 1926, in Lynbrook, N.Y. she was the daughter of the late Frank and Viola (Seaman) Abrams. Eileen graduated from N.Y.S. College for Teachers, Albany (now SUNY Albany) with a B.A. in secondary education. From 1948 to 1955, she worked for Bell Laboratories before staying at home to raise her family. In 1965, she re-entered the workforce at the N.Y.S. Department of Motor Vehicles and retired in 1988. Eileen married Allen Petterson on March 25, 1949, in Lynbrook, and together they raised their family until his passing in 2005. She kept in touch with her college through her class reunions and attended her 70th class reunion in October 2018. Eileen enjoyed bowling and continued to bowl in a league with her family until she was 89. Always an active church member, initially with a young family at First Lutheran Church in Albany and then after the family moved to Cossayuna with Argyle Presbyterian Church in Argyle. When Eileen moved to Coburg Village in 2006, she joined Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Clifton Park. Eileen enjoyed participating in the Prince of Peace weekly bible studies and Sunday services until it became too difficult for her to travel. In addition to her parents and her husband, Eileen was predeceased by her sisters, Mildred and Dorothy. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Wayne L. Petterson (Winifred) of Clifton Park, Donald E. Petterson (Jean) of Walton, N.Y., Richard A. Petterson (Vicki Roberts) of Clifton Park, and Glenn A. Petterson (Kathryn) of Suwanee, Ga.; her grandchildren, Michael Petterson of Clifton Park, Samantha Grace (Jesse) of Scotia, Jessica Petterson of Lakewood, Colo., and Erik Petterson of Suwanee; her great-granddaughter, Valerie Grace of Scotia, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, N.Y. A memorial service to celebrate Eileen's life will be conducted on April 24, at 3 p.m. in the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Clifton Park. Memorial donations in Eileen's name may be made to the Community Hospice, Inc. and the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.











Petterson, Viola Eileen (Abrams) REXFORD Viola Eileen (Abrams) Petterson, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Coburg Village in Rexford on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Born on August 5, 1926, in Lynbrook, N.Y. she was the daughter of the late Frank and Viola (Seaman) Abrams. Eileen graduated from N.Y.S. College for Teachers, Albany (now SUNY Albany) with a B.A. in secondary education. From 1948 to 1955, she worked for Bell Laboratories before staying at home to raise her family. In 1965, she re-entered the workforce at the N.Y.S. Department of Motor Vehicles and retired in 1988. Eileen married Allen Petterson on March 25, 1949, in Lynbrook, and together they raised their family until his passing in 2005. She kept in touch with her college through her class reunions and attended her 70th class reunion in October 2018. Eileen enjoyed bowling and continued to bowl in a league with her family until she was 89. Always an active church member, initially with a young family at First Lutheran Church in Albany and then after the family moved to Cossayuna with Argyle Presbyterian Church in Argyle. When Eileen moved to Coburg Village in 2006, she joined Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Clifton Park. Eileen enjoyed participating in the Prince of Peace weekly bible studies and Sunday services until it became too difficult for her to travel. In addition to her parents and her husband, Eileen was predeceased by her sisters, Mildred and Dorothy. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Wayne L. Petterson (Winifred) of Clifton Park, Donald E. Petterson (Jean) of Walton, N.Y., Richard A. Petterson (Vicki Roberts) of Clifton Park, and Glenn A. Petterson (Kathryn) of Suwanee, Ga.; her grandchildren, Michael Petterson of Clifton Park, Samantha Grace (Jesse) of Scotia, Jessica Petterson of Lakewood, Colo., and Erik Petterson of Suwanee; her great-granddaughter, Valerie Grace of Scotia, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, N.Y. A memorial service to celebrate Eileen's life will be conducted on April 24, at 3 p.m. in the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Clifton Park. Memorial donations in Eileen's name may be made to the Community Hospice, Inc. and the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Funeral Home M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home

123 Main Street

Argyle , NY 12809

(518) 638-8216 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close