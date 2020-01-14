Gooley, Viola J. STILLWATER Viola J. Gooley, 97, former longtime resident of Stillwater, died at Ellis Hospital on January 8, 2020. Born in Cohoes on May 23, 1922, she was the daughter of the late John and Tess Stockwicz; and wife of the late Gordon Gooley. Viola is survived by her son Thomas Monahan now of Sacramento, Calif. and his wife Georgann Eberhardt; and her two grandsons, Phillip and Elliott Monahan. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, as well as their children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by siblings, Michael Stockwicz, Mary Talmadge, Helen Alden, Charlotte Wanko, Lt. William Stockwicz, Frank Stockwicz, Stella Ontkush, and Henry Stockwicz. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be with her husband in St. Peter's Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 14, 2020