Pannitti, Viola EAST GREENBUSH Viola Pannitti, 98 of East Greenbush, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 23, 2019, at home. Viola was born in Albany. She took pride in being a homemaker and her greatest love was family. She was an avid swimmer who loved to read. She always had an interest in fashion and would light up a room with her elegance and beauty. Viola was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church, Rensselaer for many years. Viola joined Edward Pannitti Sr. her loving husband of 61 years. Viola was mother of Gerry Suranyi, Edward Pannitti Jr., Diane Pannitti, Gloria Fonda (Walter), Jacqueline Abbott (Michael) and Gwen Pannitti; grandmother of Jessica Suranyi-Hammond, Byron Fonda, Kendra Pannitti Michael, Jason and Julia Abbott; great-grandmother of Harrison Hammond. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our brother Edward for his devotion and amazing care of our mother and to Patty Jarvis for coming into our family and into our hearts and to Community Hospice. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Thursday, 9 a.m. from the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpk., and 9:30 a.m. at Church of St. Mary, 163 Columbia Tpk., Rensselaer, N.Y. Friends may call in the funeral home Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rensselaer. Contributions may be made to . Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary