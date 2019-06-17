Rockwell, Viola ALBANY Viola Rockwell passed away suddenly on June 14, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Viola was born in Jersey City N.J. and has lived in Albany for most of her life. Vilola retired from AT&T as an operator. She was an avid painter and enjoyed music. Viola is survived by a daughter, Lisa Manetti of Hilton Head, S.C.; sons, Robert Rockwell of Albany and Scott Rockwell of Albany; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Mark Rockwell, in 2017. Calling hours will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Newcomer Cremation & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Contributions may be made to Albany Medical Center. To leave a special message for the family please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 17, 2019