Blaise, Virgil H. CHARLOTTE, N.C. Virgil H. Blaise passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. Born in Plattsburgh, he was the son of the late Mitchell Blaise and Hazel Carpenter Blaise. Mr. Blaise attended local schools and moved to Schenectady to live with his older brother Rufus and attend high school under a special General Electric Apprentice Program offered at Mt. Pleasant High School. Upon completion of the program, he went to work for General Electric and retired after over 30 years as a design draftsman. He had been a long-time resident of the Albany area and had most recently been a resident of Charlotte. Mr. Blaise was preceded in death by his beloved wife Judith. He was also predeceased by sisters, Pauline B. Miller, Jeanette L. Doucette and brother Rufus Blaise. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. Mr. Blaise' niece Jamine McGiff of Charlotte and his entire family would like to thank the staff of Novant Presbyterian Hospital of Charlotte for the extraordinary care provided Virgil during his most recent illness. A committal service will take place in Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Colonie on August 8, at 1 p.m. There will be no calling hours. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to: Gaskin Funeral Service of Charlotte, N.C. and New Comer Cremations & Funerals of Colonie. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 4, 2019