Finkle, Virginia A. Bertrand COHOES Virginia A. Bertrand Finkle, 95 of Cohoes, passed away at Van Rensselaer Manor, Troy on Monday, December 23, 2019. She was born in Cohoes, graduated from Cohoes High School. Daughter of the late Ovela and Florence Goldsworthy Bertrand. She was a homemaker, staying home to raise her children. Wife of the late Leon Finkle. Survivors include her children, Larry Finkle of Cohoes, Cathy (Michael) Cesare of Cohoes and Mark (Rosemary) Finkle of Troy; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Phillip Bertrand and Elson Bertrand. Funeral Friday, December 27, at 11 a.m. at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes with Rev. Nick TeBordo officiating. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. For condolences, www.dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019