DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
Virginia A. Bertrand Finkle Obituary
Finkle, Virginia A. Bertrand COHOES Virginia A. Bertrand Finkle, 95 of Cohoes, passed away at Van Rensselaer Manor, Troy on Monday, December 23, 2019. Funeral Friday, December 27, at 11 a.m. at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes with Rev. Nick TeBordo officiating. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. For condolences, www.dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019
