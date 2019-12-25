|
|
Finkle, Virginia A. Bertrand COHOES Virginia A. Bertrand Finkle, 95 of Cohoes, passed away at Van Rensselaer Manor, Troy on Monday, December 23, 2019. Funeral Friday, December 27, at 11 a.m. at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes with Rev. Nick TeBordo officiating. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. For condolences, www.dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019