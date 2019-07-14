Davidson, Virginia A. RENSSELAER Virginia A. Davidson, 82 of Rensselaer, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Evergreen Commons Nursing Home. Virginia was born in Albany, the daughter of Frances and Mary (McConville) Sullivan. She graduated from St. John's in Rensselaer and was a cheerleader while there. Virginia was a school aide and later moved to clerical work for New York State Dept of Commerce and Higher Education. She later retired from N.Y.S. O.G.S.She enjoyed watching game shows, doing crossword puzzles and loved basketball especially the Boston Celtics. The family wishes to thank the staff of Evergreen Commons for the care they provided Virginia and family over Virginia's stay. Survivors include three daughters, Karen and her husband Stephen Larsen, Katrina and her husband Scott Swartz and Kathy Davidson; five grandchildren, Michael and his wife Megan Swartz, Jeffrey Swartz and his girlfriend Rachel Bennett, Danielle Larsen, Rachel Larsen and Jennifer and her husband Andrew Riddle;and great-grandson Sam Riddle.She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her sister Marie Bridgeford; and brother Donald Sullivan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial Mass on July 16, at 10 a.m. in the Holy Spirit Church 667 Columbia Tpke., East Greenbush. Friends may call on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virginia's name to or to a . Published in Albany Times Union on July 14, 2019