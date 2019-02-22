McGrath, Virginia A. SCARBOROUGH, Maine Virginia A. McGrath passed away on February 17, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House surrounded by her family. Virginia was born on January 6, 1926, in Troy to Sylvester and Anna Agars. She attended Catholic High School graduating in 1944. Virginia married the love of her life Joseph McGrath on October 15, 1949, and together they enjoyed 56 years of marriage. Joe's career brought them to reside in Troy, North Plainfield, N.J., Hinsdale, N.H. and ultimately Winthrop, Maine where they resided for 35 years. Virginia was predeceased by her husband Joseph; parents, Sylvester and Anna Agars and 12 brothers and sisters. She is survived by a brother George Agars and wife Mary; sons, Joseph McGrath and wife Melody, Kevin McGrath and wife Jane, and Michael McGrath; daughter Lisa Adams and husband Payson; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours celebrating Virginia's life will be held on Friday, February 22, in St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Troy at 10 a.m. with a funeral Mass scheduled for 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, may be made in remembrance of Virginia to Clarke's Terrace at the Park Danforth, 777 Stevens Ave., Portland, ME, 04103.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia A. McGrath.
John H. Clinton Funeral Home
336 3Rd St
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 274-1011
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 22, 2019