Guest Book View Sign Service Information Glenville Funeral Home Inc. 9 Glenridge Rd Glenville , NY 12302 (518)-399-1630 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Glenville Funeral Home Inc. 9 Glenridge Rd Glenville , NY 12302 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Church of Immaculate Conception 400 Saratoga Rd. Glenville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hinds, Virginia A. "Ginny" Nagy GLENVILLE Virginia A. "Ginny" Nagy Hinds, 86, passed peacefully on February 29, 2020, after a brief illness with her loving family by her side. Born in Troy on March 3, 1933, she was the daughter of the late John C. and Gertrude E. (Friesinger) Thompson. A 1950 graduate of Catholic Central High School, she married the late Emerick Nagy in 1953 and raised six children in Glenville. She later married Paul L. Hinds, adding three bonus children, and made a home in Raleigh, N.C. for 23 years. Ginny and Paul were intensely immersed in the Raleigh Lions Club, volunteering their time to the club's mission of employing Raleigh's disabled population in the manufacture of eyeglasses for Raleigh's less fortunate citizens. Ginny worked as a librarian at the Albany State University library. She had a quick wit that gave energy to any conversation she was a part of. She enjoyed sewing, making clothes for her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching Jeopardy and the horses at Saratoga. In addition to her parents and late husbands, Ginny was predeceased by her siblings, John Thompson III, Gertrude Quinones (Magin) and Elizabeth Muhlig; as well as her son-in-law, Raymond Kirsten; and Paul's daughter Carolyn Lindsey; and her great-grandson, Michael Lindsey. Ginny is survived by her children, Charles (Katherine) Nagy, John (Karen) Nagy, Susan (Lauris) Petersen, Virginia Street, Catherine (Kevin) Petersen and Mary (Raymond) Kirsten; as well as her siblings, Maryrose Thompson and Michael (Alba) Thompson; Paul's children, Paul (Marjorie) Hinds Jr. and Timothy (Jeanne) Hinds; 29 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd., Glenville on Thursday, March 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted in the Church of Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Rd., Glenville on Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. A procession to St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford will follow the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local Lions Club chapter or to a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be made at







