Little, Virginia Ann (Zelman) STOCKPORT Virginia Ann (Zelman) Little, 69 of Stockport, and lifelong area resident passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born on May 11, 1950, in Hudson, she was the daughter of the late Mitchell Zelman and Evelyn (Mazure) Zelman. Ginny was a member of the Church of St. Joseph in Stuyvesant Falls, she was the chief court clerk and was assigned to the Hudson City Court for over 25 years. She will be greatly missed by her loving son, Donnie Little and daughter-in-law Becca (Petrucci) Little of Middletown, N.Y.; her sister Carol Jean (Zelman) Perlow and brother-in-law Ira J. Perlow of Waltham, Mass.; as well as her nephew Michael J. Perlow. She was predeceased by her husband Donald Murray Little in 2005. Calling hours will be on Saturday, December 14, from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Sacco Funeral Home, 700 Town Hall Dr., Hudson. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. in the Church of St. Joseph, Stuyvesant Falls. To continue her passion and love for all animals, in lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions in Ginny's memory are requested to: www.worldwildlife.org. To leave online condolences visit: www.saccofuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 11, 2019