Holcomb, Virginia B. TROY Virginia B. Holcomb, 92, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Evergreen Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a long illness. Born in Troy to the late Fred and Nellie Proper Fountain, Virginia was a lifelong resident of Troy. Virginia attended Troy High and was employed by Samaritan Hospital in Troy where she served as a switchboard operator for over twenty years retiring in 1990. She was a member of the Sycaway Seniors enjoying many nice trips, shows and parties. Virginia was an avid reader and also enjoyed bowling, Bocce Ball and going to Kay's pizza. She also enjoyed working in her yard and spending time with family, friends and her cats. Besides her parents, Virginia was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, George L. Holcomb, who died in November of 1997; her siblings, Harold Fountain, Helen Rice, Dot "Hazel" Callahan, Alta "Teenie" Mangino, Sylvia Stellone and Gloria Moquin; as well as her special friend, Jeff Herrington.She is survived by her children, Gail (Joe) Willsey of Troy and Bonnie Adams and her former husband, Bev Adams of Baycliff, Texas. Virginia was the aunt of Jackie (Mike) Lotano of Schenectady, Cherie Holcomb Swatling of Oakland, Calif., John (Diane) Ryan of Green Island and Drew (Linda) Holcomb of Troy. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life for Virginia will be held at a later date. Those who wish may make a contribution in her name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. For online condolences please visit SimpleChoicesCremation.com
.