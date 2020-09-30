Berry, Virginia "Ginny" TROY Virginia "Ginny" Berry, 85 of Troy, passed into eternal rest after a brief illness at The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany on Monday, September 28, 2020. Ginny was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late James and Ruth Kelley Conway. She was the loving wife of John P. Berry Sr. who passed away in July 2008. Ginny retired from the New York State Assembly where she had been employed for many years. She was a communicant of St. Michael's Church in Troy. She was a member of St. Michael's Guild, East Side Seniors and Bocce League. Ginny was a member of the South Troy First Street Group that met monthly to enjoy a good meal and reminisce about their younger years. Ginny always looked forward to Saturday nights, going to the "Saratoga Racino" with Claire, Sherrie, Jack and Diane. She also enjoyed her Atlantic City vacations with her family. She especially enjoyed her family gathering with her children and grandchildren. Ginny was predeceased by her husband Jack after 50 years of marriage; and her siblings, William, Gerald, James, and Ruth Conway. She is survived by her daughter Denise (Mike) Fitzgerald of Troy; and her son John P. Berry Jr. of Florida. She was the proud grandmother of Kiley (Steve) Hrachian, Marissa (Mark) Perrotti and Michael (Ashley) Fitzgerald Jr. and Britney, Sean, Matthew and Abigail Davis. She was "G" to her great-grandchildren, Michael III and Natalia Fitzgerald. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Tonita Berry (Joseph Berry - deceased) and Eva Conway. The funeral service for Ginny will be held on Friday, October 2, at 8:30 a.m. in The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Michael The Archangel Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. Please remember, masks are required, and social distancing will also be in effect at both the funeral home and the church. We wish to thank The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital for their wonderful care they had given to our mother. Memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.