Buniak, Virginia "Ginny" CLIFTON PARK Virginia "Ginny" Buniak, 95 of Clifton Park, previously a longtime resident of Hudson, N.Y., died Wednesday morning, November 20, 2019, at the Heritage House Residential Health Care in Troy. She was born in Hudson in 1924, daughter of the late Vitus and Carrie Niebergall. Early in her life, Ginny worked at Newberry's, Marsh's Department Store, and as a "Lunch Lady" at Greenport School in Hudson. Later she managed the cafe and hospitality shop at Columbia Memorial Hospital and was a lifetime member of the CMH Auxiliary. After moving to Clifton Park in 2001, Ginny became a member of Christ Community Reformed Church and the Shenendehowa Senior Citizens. She will forever be remembered for her appreciative nature, kindness, generosity, devotion to family and incredible cooking skills. She was predeceased by her husband, Laddie Buniak, whom she married on June 3, 1945. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Susan Buniak of Clifton Park; a daughter, June Buniak of Austin, Texas; four grandchildren, Alec (Chelsea) Buniak, Scott (Andrea) Buniak, Jessica Rossky and Katrina Buniak; and one great-grandchild Evianna Buniak. Ginny's family extends heartfelt appreciation to the many staffers at Heritage House, who cared for and became family to her over the past seven years. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 6, at 4 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville. Ginny's family will receive visitors from 2 - 4 p.m., before services. Burial services to be held on Saturday, December 7, at 10:30 a.m. in the Cedar Park Cemetery in Hudson. In lieu of flowers remembrance's may be made to Heritage House Resident Activities Fund, 2920 Tibbets Ave, Troy, NY 12180, in memory of Virginia Buniak. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 4, 2019