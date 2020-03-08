|
Esser, Virginia C. TROY Virginia C. (Pisarri) Esser, 93, passed away at St. Peter's Hospice on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, surrounded by her family. Virginia was born in Albany, the daughter of James and Josephine (Lemon) Pisarri, the fifth of six children. Affectionately known as Gin throughout her life, she met her husband of 67 years, Frank Raymond (Ray) Esser, on holiday in Lake George. When they married shortly after, she began her life as wife, mother and later, grandmother and great-grandmother, a vocation at which she excelled. Virginia made a happy, loving home marked by laughter, warmth and closeness. She was a long time communicant at Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy. She had a wide circle of friends, marked by relationships that spanned decades. Virginia is survived by her beloved husband, Frank Raymond Esser; and her cherished daughters, Tricia Brett (Larry), Maribeth Fargnoli (John McAteer), Susan Lavine (Nino Nirchio) and Nancy Jo Phelan (Brian). She was predeceased by her eldest son, Robert Esser (Carol Benoit). She was Nana to Abbey Ramsey, Jeff Esser, Sara Martin (Derrick), Alex Brett, Michael and Andrew Fargnoli, Lauren, Stephanie and Jonathan Lavine, Bridget Ledbetter (Andrew), Matthew Phelan (Kristen); and six great-grandchildren. Virginia is also survived by her sister, Marie Mahoney; and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be between 4 and 7 p.m. on Monday, March 9, at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, at the corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Family and friends are invited to attend the Mass of the Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, at Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 North Lake Ave., Troy. Burial will follow in Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. https://www.stjude.org/donate Please visitmcloughlinmason.com.
