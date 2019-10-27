Karins, Virginia Cavanaugh COLONIE Virginia Cavanaugh Karins, 96, entered into eternal life on October 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 8, 1923, in Rhinebeck, N.Y., daughter of the late William J. and Sarah E. (Halley) Cavanaugh. Virginia and her husband raised their three children together in Colonie. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She retired from New York State where she held various positions at Dept. of Education, Dept. of Transportation and Dept. of Labor. She enjoyed taking cruises, visiting Cape Cod and Caroga Lake, and camping. Her most cherished memories are those made spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed. She was predeceased by her beloved husband James T. Karins; brothers, Daniel J. Cavanaugh and William J. Cavanaugh; and granddaughter, Kathleen M. Morrell. Virginia is survived by her children, Virginia "Ginny" Morrell, Norine Karins, and James C. Karins (Carolyn); grandchildren, Sarah "Sally" Morrell (Bob), Michael L. Morrell (Nadine), and James R. Karins; great-grandchildren, Kathleen V. Pivacek, Sienna Morrell, and Julianna Morrell; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 29, at 10 a.m. in Christ Our Light Church, 1 Maria Dr, Albany. Calling hours will be on Monday, October 28, from 5-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Interment will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC, 20090-6929. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019