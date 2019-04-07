Chichester, Virginia "Ginny" SPARKS, Nev. Virginia "Ginny" Chichester passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Sparks, N.V. She was born in Averill Park N.Y. in 1943 to the late Eleanor Snyder (Hoffman) and Frank Snyder. A graduate of Averill Park H.S., Ginny retired from G.E. Plastics Selkirk N.Y. after more than 23 years. Ginny, her husband Thomas and son Mark relocated to Nevada in 2014. A nature enthusiast, she loved animals, the great outdoors and simply, life itself. She is survived by her husband Thomas of 38 years; daughters, Beth Anthony (Roark), Retha Gaige (Chichester); sons, Mark Roark, Thomas Chichester; sister, Beverly Folderman (Gerstel); brother, Frank Snyder; and five beloved grandchildren. Donations in her name may be made to Animal Ark, PO Box 60057, Reno NV 89506.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia (Ginny) Chichester.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 7, 2019