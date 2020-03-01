Guest Book View Sign Service Information DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Turnpike Guilderland , NY 12084 (518)-356-5925 Visitation 10:00 AM St. Madeleine Sophie Churc Carman Rd. Guilderland , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Madeleine Sophie Church Carman Rd. , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Csontos, Virginia SCHENECTADY Virginia "Nan" Csontos, 95, passed away peacefully on Ash Wednesday, February 26, 2020, with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Oliver "Mike" Csontos who predeceased her, and the mother of five children and foster mother of three. Nan, eldest daughter of John and Anna Reina, was born and raised in New York City with her two brothers and two sisters. She worked in a factory during World War II and was an original "Rosie the Riveter." After the war, she and Mike were married and moved to Gilboa in Schoharie County where it was quite a different way of life from the big city. She was very active in the altar society and ran for the school board where she served for 10 years, bringing her New York City education to bear on the country school. She and Mike raised cows, pigs and mink on the farm, and both eventually went to work for the state of New York. Their children enjoyed growing up in the country riding horses, swimming and fishing in their pond. Virginia worked for the then Department of Mental Hygiene for over 20 years and retired in 1983. She volunteered at St. Clare's gift shop and was a member of the Christ Child Society for which she knitted many baby sweaters. Her knitting was a gift she shared with her family and babies in need. She and Mike enjoyed winters in their Florida home for many years and traveled to Europe, the national parks and Alaska. What they treasured most was spending time with the family. Recently she was a resident of Kingsway Manor where she enjoyed playing bingo with the ladies and the scrumptious desserts. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Lussier (Roland); and sons, Michael "Kip" Csontos (Susan), Kerry Csontos (Valerie) and Mark Csontos (Fran). Her daughter, Lori Csontos, predeceased her. She has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who adored their Mommom. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, March 3, at 10 a.m. in St. Madeleine Sophie Church, Carman Road, Guilderland. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude.











