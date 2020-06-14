Virginia Doin
1929 - 2020
Doin, Virginia WATERVLIET Virginia Doin, 91, passed away peacefully at her home on June 11, 2020. Born on May 27, 1929, in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Judge and Catherine Morrissey Judge. Virginia enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bingo and OTB. She is survived by her daughter Deborah Doin; her six grandchildren, Erin Doin, Daniel Lopez, Damien Lopez, Serena Lopez, Jennifer (Anselment) VanDyke and Karen (Anselment) Norton; her four great-grandchildren, Myia Davis, Lila Davis, Brandon Doin and Landon Lopez; her sister Catharine (Judge) Mulheren; her daughter-in-law Lisa (Anselment) Hommon, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Virginia was predeceased by her son Frank Anselment, Jr.; her siblings, Henry Judge, Arthur Judge, Patrick Judge and Margaret (Judge) Leatham. Funeral services will be private. A memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.
