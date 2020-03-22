|
Mann, Virginia E. EAST BERNE Virginia E. Mann, 90, passed over into the loving arms of our Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020, with her family by her side. Virginia was born on October 12, 1929, to the late Isaac and Ruby (nee Silvernail) Weidman in Middleburgh, N.Y. Virginia had many memories and stories to tell of her life. Fresh out of college as an R.N., she worked at Albany Medical Center in the O.R. In 1972, she accepted a position at Berne-Knox-Westerlo CSD as the school nurse. She loved this job and mothered many that came through her door. She was a past historian for the Berne Historical Society. She wanted to keep memories and history alive. Virginia served with the East Berne Auxiliary as a life member for over 50 years. After retiring, her love of family became her focus. She enjoyed many years of retirement being a "Floridian Snowbird." Her cherished home in East Berne was definitely her heart. She is survived by her son James (Mary) Mann; her grandchildren, Michele Hessel, Erika Geist, Jeremy, Jocelyn and Korey Mann; her sister Carol Lezatte and her brother Charles Groesbeck. She was predeceased by her husband William Mann; longtime companion Robert Clow; her daughter Lisa Mann; and her brother Walter Weidman. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Lisa Cross and many kind hearted staff at Kenwood Manor in Delmar. Words cannot express how grateful we are. Due to the recent state mandated regulations, funeral services will be private. Please celebrate Virginia's life in a way that is meaningful. Donations may be made in Virginia's memory to Town of Berne Library, P.O. Box 209, Berne, NY, 12023; Helderberg Ambulance Corp., P.O. Box 54, East Berne, NY, 12059; or East Berne Fire Company, P.O. Box 32, East Berne, NY, 12059.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 22, 2020