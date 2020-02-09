Dow, Virginia H. LATHAM Virginia H. Dow, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center. Virginia was the daughter of the late Earl and Margaret (Wood) Williman. Virginia was the devoted wife of the late Donald C. Dow for over 25 years. Virginia was a member and communicant of Trinity United Methodist Church. She loved gardening, her flowers, going on vacations, traveling to the beach, trips to Thatcher Park and lakeside Country Farm and loved all of her dogs, especially Maggie. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her sister Pauline Karins; her brother Paul E. Williman; and her brother-in-law Moses J. Laque. Virginia is survived by her sister, Diana M. Laque; and her brother Earl (Dorothy) Williman. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private for the family. Interment will be in the Graceland Cemetery, Albany. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 in Virginia's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 9, 2020