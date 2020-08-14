Donahue, Virginia Holland MECHANICVILLE Virginia Holland Donahue, 96, died at home, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, with her loving family by her side. A native and lifelong resident of Mechanicville, born on April 15, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Monica Casey Holland. Virginia was a 1941 graduate of Mechanicville High School, and Mildred Elley Bus. School. For many years Virginia was a clerk for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Environmental Conservation in Albany. She had also worked for the New York Departments of State and Commerce before raising her family. Virginia was an avid reader, she enjoyed Broadway shows, cruises, crossword puzzles, her monthly poker games with friends and her glass of wine. As a young woman she loved her many trips to Hampton Beach with her girlfriends. In later years she traveled to parts of Europe and the U.S. but her most cherished trips were to the beach house at Good Harbor Beach with family and friends. She was a Cub Scout leader and member of St. Paul's Mother's Guild and a communicant of All Saints on The Hudson. She was member of Mechanicville and Halfmoon Senior Citizens Centers and had an affection for the Mechanicville Area Community Service Center. Virginia had a love for life and her greatest joy was time spent with her children, family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Eugene "Dunny" Donahue, who died on April 15, 2000; her brother Edward Holland; brothers-in-law, Tony Bivona, and Lou Fiorelli; and son-in-law Barry Fuller.Survivors include her loving children: Timothy (Linda) Donahue of Mechanicville, Dorine "Pixie" (Jim Tansey) Fuller of Kinderhook, Susan (Tim) Lesar of Round Lake and Maura (Jim) Pickett of Niskayuna; treasured grandchildren: Eileen (John) Carlino, Casey (Kristen) Lesar, Tessa (Kevin) Trigonis, Michael Lesar, Liam, Jacob and Abigail Pickett; and great-grandchildren: Emily and Claire, Conor and Kellen, and Brayden and Cole. Also, sisters, Dorine Bivona, Patricia Fiorelli and Jack (Fran) Holland, along with nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. Virginia's family extends heartfelt gratitude to Mary Ellen Mulady, Karen Perkins and the Clarke family for many years of caring friendship shared with our mom. We'd also like to thank her caregivers, Cathy and Mary Ellen. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11:30 a.m. in All Saints on the Hudson Church, 895 Hudson Ave., Stillwater, with burial to follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Calling hours on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville. All pandemic procedures such as wearing face masks, social distancing and limited gathering will be followed. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Mechanicville Area Community Service Center in memory of Virginia Donahue. To leave condolences, sharing of stories and photos of Virginia and directions, visit devito-salvadorefh.com