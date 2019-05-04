Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Funeral 9:15 AM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 2416 7th Ave. Watervliet , NY View Map Interment Following Services Immaculate Conception Cemetery Latham , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kowalski, Virginia I. SUMMERFIELD, Fla. Virginia I. Davis Kowalski, 91, formerly of Latham, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in her home in Florida under the care of Abidance Home Health Care staff and Hospice. Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Walter J. and Sophie Gonski Davis. She moved to Watervliet as a young girl, where she attended Immaculate Conception School, and later graduated from Watervliet High School in 1946. Following her marriage on May 29, 1949, she moved to Latham where she raised her two daughters. She was a resident of Latham for over 40 years until retiring and moving to Summerfield with her husband in 1994. She was employed by the N.Y. Telephone Company and by Montgomery Ward & Co. in Menands as a catalog sales operator before retiring. She was a communicant of the former Immaculate Conception Church in Watervliet. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed making floral arrangements. Virginia enjoyed traveling, and often took her daughters on impromptu trips to visit relatives in Queens and Canada during their summer breaks. She also joined her daughter on a trip to France, and her husband on several tropical cruises. She was the adventurous one in the family and even took flying lessons. She was the wife of the late Casimir A. Kowalski who died in 1997; beloved mother of Diane I. Kowalski of West Sand Lake and Debra Kowalski (William LaChapelle) of Rexford; sister-in-law of Mary Wilgocki of Schenectady, Elizabeth "Betty" Raczkowski of Albany and John "Jack" Walsh of Loudonville. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Abidance Home Health Care, which provided in-home care to her since 2012, and specifically thank Clare, Barbara, Cindy and Donna for their compassionate and dedicated care. The funeral will be on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2416 7th Ave., Watervliet. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Latham. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Marion County, 3231 SW 34th Ave., Ocala, FL, 34474. Condolence book at







