Virginia J. O'Donnell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'Donnell, Virginia J. ALBANY Virginia Joan O'Donnell, 90, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020, at the Teresian House. Before marrying, Virginia was a receptionist for the Park Avenue advertising firm founded by Otto Kleppner (think Mad Men). During her career raising her children, she labored relentlessly and joyously in all forms of art and creativity - painting (her oils covered the walls of her home), sewing (everything from dolls clothes to upholstery), crafts, calligraphy and most of all, cooking. Her creative side balanced against the analytic engineering talents of her beloved husband of fifty years. Many of her children and grandchildren inherited her passion for creative endeavors. While in later years she lived in various assisted living residences due to dementia and increasing immobility, Virginia never lost her devilish wit, her love of Manhattans and chocolate, and being around people, especially her family. At her last residence, Teresian House, her nickname was "Gorgeous Ginny." Virginia's family would like to express their sincere appreciation for all the care and affection the staff there gave her, especially in her final days when the challenges and losses due to COVID-19 were overwhelming. She was predeceased by her husband, John F. O'Donnell; and her siblings, Eleanor (Lawrence) Schiller, Thomas (Dorothy) Carroll, and Albert Carroll. Virginia is survived by her children, Maureen (William) Helmer, John (Nancy) O'Donnell and Joseph (Mary) O'Donnell; her grandchildren, William (Jessica) Helmer, Catherine Helmer, Elizabeth Helmer, and Sean (Elizabeth), Timothy, Kevin and Hayley O'Donnell; and her great-grandchild Malcolm Helmer. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Teresian House Foundation, 200 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY, 12203 in Virginias memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved