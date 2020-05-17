O'Donnell, Virginia J. ALBANY Virginia Joan O'Donnell, 90, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020, at the Teresian House. Before marrying, Virginia was a receptionist for the Park Avenue advertising firm founded by Otto Kleppner (think Mad Men). During her career raising her children, she labored relentlessly and joyously in all forms of art and creativity - painting (her oils covered the walls of her home), sewing (everything from dolls clothes to upholstery), crafts, calligraphy and most of all, cooking. Her creative side balanced against the analytic engineering talents of her beloved husband of fifty years. Many of her children and grandchildren inherited her passion for creative endeavors. While in later years she lived in various assisted living residences due to dementia and increasing immobility, Virginia never lost her devilish wit, her love of Manhattans and chocolate, and being around people, especially her family. At her last residence, Teresian House, her nickname was "Gorgeous Ginny." Virginia's family would like to express their sincere appreciation for all the care and affection the staff there gave her, especially in her final days when the challenges and losses due to COVID-19 were overwhelming. She was predeceased by her husband, John F. O'Donnell; and her siblings, Eleanor (Lawrence) Schiller, Thomas (Dorothy) Carroll, and Albert Carroll. Virginia is survived by her children, Maureen (William) Helmer, John (Nancy) O'Donnell and Joseph (Mary) O'Donnell; her grandchildren, William (Jessica) Helmer, Catherine Helmer, Elizabeth Helmer, and Sean (Elizabeth), Timothy, Kevin and Hayley O'Donnell; and her great-grandchild Malcolm Helmer. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Teresian House Foundation, 200 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY, 12203 in Virginias memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.