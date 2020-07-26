1/1
Virginia K. Diegel
Diegel, Virginia K. AVERILL PARK Virginia K. Diegel, 61 of Shoemaker Road, finished her 16-month journey with a Glioblastoma brain tumor on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by family. Ginny was the daughter of the late Harold P. and Marion Chambers Brown; and wife of Melvin L. Diegel. Ginny was a lifelong resident of Sand Lake and a 1977 graduate of the Averill Park High School. She received her degree in nursing from H.V.C.C. and started her nursing career at St. Peter's Hospital, where she met Mel. She then moved on to the Stratton VA Medical Center Hospital in Albany where she had a fulfilling career for 38 years caring for patients. She retired in December of 2018 to enjoy her retirement with Mel, spending time with her family, updating her home, cruising and time at the ocean. Survivors in addition to her husband include her daughter Nicole A. Diegel of Troy; her son Philip L. Diegel of Clifton Park; brothers and sisters, Beverly (Gary) Hunt of Texas, Paul (Julie) Brown of Sand Lake, Carol (Michael) Gaines of Georgia, twins Diane (late Gene) VanValkenburgh of Sand Lake, and William (Betty) Brown of Massachusetts and Nancy (Chris) Fischer of Sand Lake along with several nieces and nephews. Waiting for Ginny on the Rainbow Bridge is her longtime canine companion Dakota, who passed two weeks ago. Ginny's family wishes to thank all those that walked this journey with Ginny. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 27, in the West Stephentown Baptist Church, 1720 NY 43, West Stephentown. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the church from 4-7 p.m. prior to the service. Social distancing and masks will be required and enforced per the latest New York State guidelines. Donations in memory of Virginia K. Diegel may be made to the charity of one's choice. Visit perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
West Stephentown Baptist Church
JUL
27
Memorial service
07:00 PM
West Stephentown Baptist Church
July 26, 2020
Mel & Family,
Thinking of you and your children at this sad time. I'm very sorry for your loss. Stay strong!
John Fischer
