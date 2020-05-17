Urban, Virginia L. ALBANY Virginia L. Urban, 94, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020, at Saint Peter's Nursing Home, Albany. Virginia was born July 27, 1925, in Albany and was the daughter of the late Vincent James and Mary (Logrippo) Colonno; and prior to her marriage, was a resident of West Albany. She lived on Third Street, Albany, for many years and on Jon Michael Terrance, Albany. Virginia worked at Tobin Packing Company, West Albany and later was a stay at home Mom assisting in the care of both her mother-in-law and father-in-law's health, as well as a care giver to Estel Kirsch, wife of Irving Kirsch, Albany. She and her husband, Vincent enjoyed many trips with close friends and visiting her family in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Over the years she was involved in volunteering at Saint Peters Nursing Home. Virginia enjoyed participating in all games and activities including bocce at the Italian Benevolent Society in West Albany, bowling, darts at the Joseph E. Zologa Post, cards, and very active in crafts at Christ Our Light Church, Colonie, with the senior organization. She was very popular and had many friends who will miss her. Virginia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She tended to her husband's medical needs who later died of cancer. Virginia was the loving wife of the late Vincent Peter Urban, Jr. She is survived by her son, David Urban; her grandchildren, the late Justin Urban and Kristin Guerra (Urban) and husband Wil of Voorheesville; along with great-grandchildren, Ana, Cruz, and Jayden Guerra. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Mrs. Rose (Salvatore) Mellucci, Mrs. Theresa (Daniel) Del Pozzo, Mrs. Mary (Stanley) Urban, Mrs. Annetta (Stanley) Hallak, Mrs. Annie (Roger) Remy, Daniel, Anthony and Alexander (Ike) Colonno; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to social distancing concerns providing a challenge for all to have a funeral at this time, a "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date at the convenience of family and close friends. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to: Saint Peter's Nursing Home/The Eddy, 301 Hackett Boulevard, Albany, New York 12208 c/o Virginia Urban. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.