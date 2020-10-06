Keating, Virginia Louise NISKAYUNA Virginia Louise Keating, 93, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Teresian House in Albany, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Ginny was born on December 29, 1926, in Philadelphia, Pa., the daughter of the late George and Anna (Le Quin) Leedom. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Keating Jr. and the late Norris MacFarland. Ginny was educated in Philadelphia and was a Cum Laude graduate of Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pa. with a dual major in chemistry and mathematics. After graduation she married Norris MacFarland and moved to Troy where she taught chemistry in the Troy Public School system. She then joined the Sterling-Winthrop Research facility in Rensselaer until she and her husband started a commercial construction business in Albany. She worked for several years for the Town of Colonie Republican committee, working on Fred Field's successful campaign for Assembly and later as his administrative assistant in his legislative office. During the campaign she met her second husband, the late Robert E. Keating Jr. She continued her career and held accounting and bookkeeping positions for companies in Castleton, Latham and Albany for several years, retiring in 1993. Ginny was active in several organizations and activities, including the Colonie Youth program, the Girl Scout leadership program, and Republican political campaigns. Though career was gratifying, her real joy in life came from her family, raising her children, and sharing special moments with her grandchildren. Although Alzheimer's robbed her of so much, the light returned to her eyes when her great-grandchildren came to visit. Ginny loved spending time and vacationing with family and friends and treasured her travels with her beloved friend Philomena Biagiotti. They went to New York City for Broadway shows, the Metropolitan Opera, and shopping. When not traveling she could always be found perusing the many craft show venues near and far. She also loved her annual outings to the Saratoga racetrack. Ginny is survived by her loving children: Lynda (Ross) Phillips of Salt Lake City, Utah, R. Scott (Bonnie) MacFarland of Steamboat Springs, Colo., and Dianne MacFarland of Menands; stepchildren, Timothy Keating of Clifton Park, Theodore (Nina) Keating of Orleans, Mass., Barbara (Daniel) Bachus of Ballston Spa, Michael (Maria) Keating of Oak Ridge, N.C., Daniel (Lisa) Keating of Malta and David (Jill) Keating of Maiden, N.C. She was the loving Nana to her 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the devoted and compassionate staff of Carmel Gardens Memory Care for their care and support throughout Virginia's long illness, and the fourth floor staff at Teresian House for the comfort care provided during her last days. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet on Thursday, October 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. Gathering size within the chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of the chapels. Interment, in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in memory of Virginia may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
