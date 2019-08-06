Virginia M. Coons

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia M. Coons.
Service Information
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY
12143
(518)-756-8333
Obituary
Send Flowers

Coons, Virginia M. COEYMANS HOLLOW Virginia passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was 81. Virginia was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Peter T. Coons, Sr.; sisters, Alma Northrup, Gertrude Sager and Anna Cacckello; brothers, Robert and Arthur Lawson. Survivors include her children, Dawn (David) Rogers, Denise (John) Hunter, Peter Coons, Jr., Paul (Donna) Coons, Joyce (Craig) Tarbox and Gloria (Dana) Watson; siblings, Frances Butler, Marjorie Quigley, Barbara DeChambo, Chuck Lawson and John Lawson; 57 grand and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, August 8, at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena. Burial will be in Coeymans Hollow Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Trinity United Methodist Church, Coeymans Hollow. Friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service starting at 11 a.m.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.