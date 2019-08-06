Coons, Virginia M. COEYMANS HOLLOW Virginia passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was 81. Virginia was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Peter T. Coons, Sr.; sisters, Alma Northrup, Gertrude Sager and Anna Cacckello; brothers, Robert and Arthur Lawson. Survivors include her children, Dawn (David) Rogers, Denise (John) Hunter, Peter Coons, Jr., Paul (Donna) Coons, Joyce (Craig) Tarbox and Gloria (Dana) Watson; siblings, Frances Butler, Marjorie Quigley, Barbara DeChambo, Chuck Lawson and John Lawson; 57 grand and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, August 8, at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena. Burial will be in Coeymans Hollow Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Trinity United Methodist Church, Coeymans Hollow. Friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service starting at 11 a.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 6, 2019