Palmer, Virginia M. "Ginny" BALLSTON SPA Virginia M. "Ginny" Palmer, age 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Wesley Health Care Center. She was born on December 10, 1940, in Schenectady, the daughter of the late John Piccolo and Yolanda Paehetti Piccolo. Ginny was a child care nursing technician, a school cafeteria worker, and an after-school day care provider for many years where she enjoyed the beautiful, laughable and caring things she saw on a daily basis. Ginny was a resident of Castleton for 25 years where she was a lifetime member of the Castleton Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and was a past president of the Ladies Auxiliary for ten years. Ginny was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she cherished her time spent with her children and grandchildren who will miss her dearly. Ginny also always enjoyed feeding family, friends, and the neighborhood children whenever they visited or were tired from playing outside. Ginny is survived by her beloved husband, William Palmer of 56 fun-filled years together; sons, William Palmer (Kris), Robert Palmer (Linda), and Joseph Palmer; daughter, Pamela Toth (Paul); grandchildren, Erica Toth, Alyssa Palmer, Justin Toth, Jordan Palmer, Matthew Palmer, and Madison Palmer; and her older brother John Piccolo as well as many friends who will miss her dearly. A funeral service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs. Family and friends may call from 4 to 5:15 p.m. prior to the service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Virginia may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the obituary, please visit our website at







