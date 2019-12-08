Stackman, Virginia M. ALBANY Virginia M. Stackman, 95, passed away Friday morning, December 6, 2019, at the Teresian House where she has been a resident for approximately the past 11 months. Born and educated in the City of Albany, she graduated from Vincentian Institute in 1943, "where you didn't go through V.I., V.I. went through you". Virginia demonstrated that in every day of her life being kind, generous and religious in every way possible. Prior to residing at the Teresian House where she made numerous friends with both residents and staff, she resided in the family home on Marwood Street for the past 80 years. Virginia was always spunky and witty and had a saying for everyone and everything. She first went to work for her Aunt Helen in Stackman's Newsroom on Madison Avenue selling penny candy and writing daily numbers. She later went to work for the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles and retired after 30 years of dedicated service in 1983. Virginia was always very proud of all or her nieces and nephews telling everyone how much of a wonderful family she had. She is predeceased by her parents, George Jr. and Margaret Stackman; her sister, Margaret Engel; brother, George III; brother-in-law, Robert Hughes; niece, Debbie Hughes Smith, her husband Mike, and nephew Kevin Stackman Sr. She is survived by her sister, Constance (Connie) Hughes; brother-in-law, Robert Engel and sister-in-law, Margaret (Peggy) Stackman. Her 16 nieces and nephews, Robert (Linda Jean), Raymond (Debbie), Randall (Patty) and Linda Engel; George IV, (Charlene) Stackman, Kathy Karins, Margaret (Meg) Stackman, Mary Pat (John) Googas and Terri Stackman. Colleen Driscoll, Maureen (Fred) Wege, Michael (Missy) Hughes, Patrick (Wendy Orr) Hughes, John Hughes and Steven (Lisa) Hughes. She is also survived by 34 great nieces and nephews and 40 plus great-great nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the entire staff at the Teresian House and especially to the sixth-floor aids Jean and Debra for their compassionate care and attention. Relatives and friends are invited to visit Virginia's family on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Magin & Keegan Funeral Home, 891 Madison Ave., Albany. Funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Mater Christi Roman Catholic Church, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. Interment to follow in the family plot at St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. Those wishing to make a donation in lieu of flowers, may do so by donating to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019