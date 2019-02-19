Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia M. Stone. View Sign









Stone, Virginia M GULFPORT, Fla. On February 18, 2019, Virginia M. (Landry) Stone, at her home in Gulfport, Fla., entered into eternal rest. She was born in 1927 to George and Edna Landry and spent her childhood on French Island in Old Town, Maine. She met and married her husband Walter Stone, and spent her life raising their family of eight children. To say that she loved babies is an understatement. Virginia and Walter began their married life living in Nashua, N.H., and later moved to Upstate New York. During those years, she enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play sports and was always there to cheer them on. She loved all sports and enjoyed bowling and especially loved playing golf with her family and friends. She loved watching New York Yankees baseball games. Virginia and Walter also spent many of their years camping and socializing with their friends. Later in life, they moved to St. Petersburg, Fla., and, following the death of her husband, Virginia moved back to New York and was cared for by her children. When she could no longer live on her own, she returned to Florida to live with her son Walter and daughter-in-law Lisa and their fur baby Chelsea, who continued to provide loving care and comfort for Virginia in their home. There, she was surrounded by friends, enjoyed warmer weather, and visiting family which she looked forward to. Virginia was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Walter J. Stone Sr.; her daughter Christine Mattiske; her brother George Landry Jr.; and her infant granddaughter Jessica VanZandt. She is survived by her sister Lorraine Babus; and her loving children, Janice Ossenkop (David), Kathryn Larsen (William), Karen Casey (Bruce), Walter J. Stone Jr. (Lisa), Donna Lynch, Douglas Stone (Judi), and Lisa VanZandt (Robert). She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Virginia will be forever loved and missed until we are all together again with our Lord Jesus Christ, celebrating eternal life in Heaven. There will be a private service for the family at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, and interment next to her husband in St. Mary's Cemetery in Nassau. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home

11 Elm Street

Nassau , NY 12123

(518) 766-3828 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close