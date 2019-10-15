|
|
Zullo, Virginia M. "Ginny" COHOES Virginia M. Zullo "Ginny," 71, died peacefully October 10, 2019. Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Wolf Bestle. She was also predeceased by her loving and supportive stepfather Francis LeBeau. She had lived in Cohoes for many years and was a longtime manager with Verizon. She enjoyed going to the Racino with her sister-in-law, Lisa Welsh, and going to Atlantic City and out to breakfast with her brother Fred. She also enjoyed doll collecting, reading and watching British mysteries. She was also predeceased by her loving husband William M. Zullo Jr. who died in 2014. Survivors include her loving children, Joelle Zullo and William Zullo; and her constant companion Nocche. She was the sister of Frederick (Carol) Bestle, Lois LeBeau, Linda LeBeau and the late Joseph Bestle, Lorraine Kowalski and Rusty LeBeau. Also survived by dear nieces and nephews that meant so much to her. The family would like to extend a special thank you to cousin Beverly Karpiak for the love care and support she provided. We are forever grateful. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in St. Michael's Church Cohoes. Interment will be in St Peter's Cemetery, Troy. Calling hours are on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Marra Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia's memory may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 4 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019