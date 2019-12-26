Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Mary Birdsall. View Sign Service Information Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc 1200 Central Ave Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-459-1200 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc 1200 Central Ave Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Service 11:00 AM Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc 1200 Central Ave Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Birdsall, Virginia Mary COLONIE Virginia Mary Birdsall, 93, passed away peacefully at The Teresian House Center for the Elderly on December 20, 2019. Born July 28, 1926, in Albany, Ginny attended Roessleville High School. She was the daughter of the late Edward R. and Charlotte Dott. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph C. Birdsall, who passed in 1999. Ginny worked for 13 years beside her husband Joe at Platt's Place, retiring in 1984. She loved spending time with her family, visiting with friends and family on her front porch and was a life-long N.Y. Yankees fan and rarely missed a game. Ginny is survived by a son, Clinton (Alicia) Birdsall of Clermont, Fla.; and daughters Joanne (Thomas) Shear and Kathleen (Joseph) Ravida, both of Colonie. She is also survived by her grandchildren, CJ Birdsall, Nicole Niles, Tracy Peat, Jacklyn Ravida, Christopher Ravida, David Ravida and step-grandson, Ryan Mickel; great-grandchildren, Alexa Peat, Liliana and Corbin Niles and step-grandson Axl Mickel; sister Emily Dott, of Dania, Fla.; and brother Leo (Nancy) Dott of Colonie. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, Ginny is predeceased by her siblings, Madelyn Sweeney, Edward J. Dott, Thomas Dott, Frances Peterson, Lois Prusinski, Ralph Dott and Paul (Mickey) Dott. She was a member of the Joseph Zaloga American Legion Post and the Polish American Citizens Club (PACC) Auxiliaries and a past member of the Colonie Elks Ladies Auxiliary and the St. Francis Seniors. Ginny's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Teresian House 6th floor A-wing for providing Mom's care for nearly four years. Relatives and friends may call from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, at Reilly and Son Funeral Home, Colonie. A service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Those wishing to make donations in Virginia's memory may donate to the Teresian House Foundation, 200 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12203.







