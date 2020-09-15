McCabe, Virginia "Ginny" MENANDS Virginia "Ginny" McCabe was born July 7, 1941 and passed away September 12, 2020, age 79. If you are reading this, obviously I am not. I have decided to write my own obituary because who knows about my life better than I do. Before I go on, to all my friends in this life, the Lord will take good care of you. So here goes........... I started out in this life on July 7, 1941, the baby of Pasquale and Gladys Canceleno (both deceased). I had two brothers, Frank and Patsy Canceleno and a sister Mary Catalfamo, all are deceased. I met the love of my life, Pat McCabe, when I was 16 years old. We were married for 46 years when God took him to heaven on June 3, 2011. I will never be the same. We have an absolutely gorgeous granddaughter, Kacey. Jill McCabe, (Kacey's Mom) and our daughter is beautiful both on the inside and out. Her wit is unsurpassed. Todd Breen is her partner (aka Mr. Fix-it). We have a son, Pat "Paddy" McCabe. Eileen "Leenie" is his wife (she's a great cook). Paddy gave me a run for my money when he was younger but he turned out to be a good and caring man. I'm extremely proud of Jill for her nonstop determination and proud of Paddy for his outstanding humor. When I look at my life, I see me as a very social person who liked to live, love and laugh. I believe my God-given purpose in life was to make people feel good about themselves; I also enjoyed helping others. Some of the community volunteer work I did was at the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Ronald McDonald House. I was an auxiliary member of the PACC on Commerce Ave and the Jos. Zaloga Post on Everett Road. I also was a lector, religious education teacher and Eucharistic minister. My most privileged and heartfelt commitment is the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at St. Pius X Church. I graduated from Albany High School, Class of 1960. I worked for the N.Y.S. Office of General Services as an executive secretary and project manager for most of my working career till retirement. I've had a full life and tried my hand at bowling, playing pool, golf, roller blading and skating, karaoke, softball, bike riding, swimming, typed up doctoral papers for college kids, painted (by #), decorating, attended lectures, snowshoeing, yoga, shot darts, dancing, cross-country skiing, red hatter and attended our kids concerts and all their sports events. I even was a passenger on a motorcycle. WHOPPEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I wasn't very good at any of them (except for partying) but I had a lot of fun trying! My final word to all of you is "measure your success not by how many people you know but by how many people's lives you have touched." I hope I have influenced or touched your life in a positive way. Till we meet again with the Lord! You all be careful out there, HEAR! Love Ya, Ginny (Note to Paddy and Jill---------- The General has left the building.) The family wishes to thank the nurses and patient technicians at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. They were truly kind and compassionate in taking care of our mom. We also wish to thank Hospice for providing guidance and comfort. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ginny's family Wednesday, September 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway. Masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 16, 1 p.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd., Loudonville, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. Please only enter the church through main door; masks and social distancing required; church ambassadors will be available to help with seating and questions; and please try to arrive before 12:45 p.m. Rite of Committal will be held immediately following the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Ginny was extremely generous and donated to many great causes. Please feel free to donate to your favorite charity
in her memory. To leave a message for the family, or view other helpful services please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com
.