FITZPATRICK Virginia R. Happy Mother's Day in Heaven Mom (1932 2019) On February 13, 2019, our precious Mom, Virginia R. Fitzpatrick (formerly Wenzel and maiden name Bushey) went Home to be with our Lord and Savior, joining her daughter (our sister) Lori Gailor. She was a cheerleader in her younger days and is now in Heaven cheering on the saints. We miss you each and every day and we thank you for being our mom. Until we meet again. Love you forever! Happy Mother's Day in the presence of the King!!! Children, Debbie Dobert, Diane Aylward, Brenda Terenas, Kenneth Wenzel, and Richard Wenzel; Seven Grandchildren, and Four Great-Grandchildren.



