Wilber, Virginia "Ginny" Roberts SALISBURY, N.C. Ginny was born in Georgia and died on May 28, 2019, at the age of 88, in Salisbury. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years "Jim," George C. Wilber. They lived in Chatham, Voorheesville, and Jefferson before retiring to North Carolina. Ginny was a devoted teacher's aide in the Schenectady Albany Schoharie BOCES program and an enthusiastic church and community volunteer. She is survived by her sister, Lucy R. Walker (James) in Shawnee Mission, Kan.; her daughter Pamela Chris Howard (Richard) in Albany; her son Terry C. Wilber (Jeanne) in Salisbury; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. "I never left her home without a smile on my face," "I loved her like my own mother" - these are a few of the sentiments expressed at Ginny Wilber's funeral service in North Carolina. Her family will celebrate her life on August 31, in Berne. Contributions to the Heldeberg Workshop Scholarship fund will be a beautiful tribute to her memory.