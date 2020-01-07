|
Rodriquez, Virginia EAST GREENBUSH Virginia Rodriquez, 71 of East Greenbush, went to be with her Lord Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Rose Wood gardens. Virginia was born January 12, 1948, in Puerto Rico the daughter of Francisco and Blanca Rivera, Virginia was a conductor for Amtrak, Rensselaer, N.Y. for 13 years retiring and was a devoted member of the Immanuel Church of Castleton. Virginia was the beloved wife of 20 years to Gerardo Rodriguez; devoted mother of Felix, Michele, Cynthia, and Christie Martinez; and proud sister of Elizabeth Rivera Friends and family may attend her calling hours Wednesday evening 4-7 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc, 165 Columbia Tpk. in Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Virginia's name to Immanuel Church 1955 Ferndale Dr Castleton, NY 12033.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 7, 2020