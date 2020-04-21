Van Zandt, Virginia T. ALBANY Virginia T. Van Zandt, age 92, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020, at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home. She was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Edith Carkner Troutman and Herman Troutman. She enjoyed a long career at the N.Y. Telephone Company and retired in 1985. Ginny loved her family and was always happiest entertaining everyone, especially during the holidays. She adored her husband Floyd and they had fifty happy years together. She loved to vacation and travel with him, taking many cruises with family and friends. Hawaii was one of their favorite destinations. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Floyd Van Zandt; her sister Doris Aupperle; and her dear companion John Piechnik. Virginia is survived by nieces, Karen Bylsma (Steven), Linda Berry (Walter); and nephew Kenneth Aupperle (Heidi); great-nieces, Rebecca Magers, Sarah Samyn, Brittney, Ashley and Katelyn Aupperle; and great-nephews, Sean and Connor Berry; and great-great-nieces and nephews, Jamie and Emily Samyn, Ella, Jack and Kate Berry. All services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Albany. Memorial contributions may be made to a . To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2020