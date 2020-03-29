Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Whitcomb. View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Send Flowers Obituary

Whitcomb, Virginia COLONIE Virginia (Jean) R. Whitcomb, 92, of Colonie, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home after a brief illness. She was born in Schenectady and was the daughter of the late Orville and Ruth Dykeman Palen. Jean was predeceased by her husband, Arnold (Sy) K. Whitcomb in 1976. At the request of her late Uncle Floyd Dykeman, she began working at the former Englert's Motor Sales while still attending Mont Pleasant High School. This is where she met her husband, Sy, and where she worked off and on for the next 25 years, even as Englert's became the former Schenectady Chrysler-Plymouth. Jean eventually left to work closer to home, first at Sears Catalog and then Albany Savings Bank. She retired from the bank in 1996. Jean was a longtime member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church and the Thunder Road Seniors. She was devoted to her family and will be dearly missed. She was the beloved mother of Sharon (Jonathan) Morris, Arnold (Nancy) Whitcomb and Neal Whitcomb. Jean was the grandmother of Danielle, Michael and Matthew Whitcomb, Robyn Torres (Karen), Sarah, Nathan, Rose, Jean, Andrew and Elisabeth Morris and Jocelyn Whitcomb. Jean is also survived by five great-grandchildren. She was the longtime companion of John Pouch. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Memory Gardens. In recognition of the wonderful care and ministry offered to Jean by Rev. Charlie Muller, please consider memorial contributions to JC Club, (







