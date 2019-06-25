Phlipsak, Vita M. (Clemens) NISKAYUNA Vita M. (Clemens) Phlipsak, age 99, passed away in her sleep June 23, 2019, in Guilderland, N.Y. Vita was born in Dunmore, Pa., the daughter of Andrew Clemens (De Clemenza) and Imerema Fabretti Clemens of Sulmona, Italy. She was predeceased by her husband William Phlipsak; her son, Joseph; and her siblings, Frank, Hector, Mary, Ann and Angeline. She is survived by her son, Michael (Lyn) of Clifton Park; daughter, Mary Ellen Busseno of Troy; grandchildren, Michael (Eileen) Roach, Glenna Roach, Harry W. Letko, Alex Skinner; and great-grandchildren, Ronan and Maeve Roach. She is also survived by her brothers, Joseph (Mary) Clemens, Andrew Jr. (Audrey) and sister, Bertha (Vincent) Simone. Vita was a devout Catholic, and the past secretary of the NYS Right to Life Committee. She was active in that organization and in Birthright Schenectady late into her years. She was also active in the Legion of Mary, St. Clare's Church, Colonie; going into Albany County Jail weekly for many years to carry the Word. Calling hours are on Tuesday, June 25, from 4-7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on June 26, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Auburn, NY. Contributions may be made to Birthright Schenectady, NY in Vita's name. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 25, 2019