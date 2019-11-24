Scarlet, Vita SLINGERLANDS Vita Scarlet died peacefully on November 20, 2019, just shy of 103, at the Village Green in Slingerlands. She and her husband Leo celebrated 73 years of marriage before he passed away at age 96. She and Leo built and maintained a business devoted to philatelic items in New York City. The business sustained the family. Vita organized many wonderful years of family summer vacations on Schroon Lake. She volunteered in numerous community service organizations and was a life member of Hadassah and the National Council of Jewish Women. She was convinced her longevity was due to exercise. She learned to swim at 60 and learned to play bridge at 65. She was a creative and fantastic cook and baker. She guided her family and set wonderful examples of stability, decency and generosity. She is survived by her daughter Marjory (Bill) Simmons; son Jon (Bette) Scarlet; granddaughter Emily (David) McDivitt; great-grandson Jeremy McDivitt; and the extended Simmons family: Martha (Bill) Pellettier, David Simmons, Daniel (Amy) Simmons and Michael (Kim) Simmons. As per her long-standing request, Vita's body has been donated to the Albany Med. Anatomical Gift Program. She was loved by all. Anyone wishing to make a contribution in Vita's name, please consider the following: Hadassah New York, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or Ronald McDonald House of the Capital Region.



